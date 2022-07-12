These Amazon Prime Day Deals Are All Under $25

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and we’re all trying to find the best deals! The two-day online shopping blitz showcases thousands of deals for eager shoppers across all budgets.

While some of the most popular deals feature deep discounts on TVs, tablets and other electronics, there are also plenty of savings on smaller-ticket items that help can help you stay active outdoors, dress up your wardrobe or simply make a fabulous gift without even denting your bank account.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals for under $25 that we’ve found so far. So, stock up on some gift ideas or pick up a few things to treat yourself.

Amazon Fire devices are one of the most popular deals during every Prime Day, and we think this Amazon Fire Stick 4K Streaming Device is a top pick at just $24.99, or half off the normal price of $50.

This handy stick will connect to any TV with an HDMI port. It has Alexa voice-remote capability and offers 4K Ultra HD quality video with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. You can get all your favorite streaming channels, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and many more.

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best deals we’ve found on electronics for Prime Day 2022. Marked down by 60% for only $19.99, the Amazon Echo Dot is the popular smart speaker that connects with Amazon Alexa for smart home connectivity including intercom capability, streaming music, games and more. You can stream music from services such as Amazon Music and Spotify, and can play audiobooks or podcasts, too, after linking the device to your home’s Wi-Fi signal.

We love seeing kitchen gadgets on sale and Amazon didn’t disappoint with this Prime Day deal.

The top-rated Hamilton Beach Electric Chopper & Mini Food Processor has a 3-cup capacity to make easy work of your food-prep needs. Its stack and press design allow the appliance to be small and compact, but powerful enough to get the job done. It even comes with an oil-dispenser lid to make it easy to emulsify dressings, dips and sauces. At the $16.79 Amazon Prime Day price, you’ll save 40% off the retail price of $27.99 and get a big boost in the kitchen.

Sometimes it’s fun to be bad and this Amazon Prime Day deal proves it. Embrace your inner meanie with Hasbro’s Disney Villains Edition of Sorry! In this version of the classic board game, each player gets four different pawns based on Disney villains to move around the board to get back home.

At $16.99 (marked down 32% from $24.99) this game can be a fabulous gift for any Disney lover in your circle of friends and family.

You can cook up to 12 eggs at once in this Dash Rapid Egg Cooker in just minutes. Whether you like your eggs hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached or even in an omelet, this gadget delivers — according to the more than 33,000 Amazon reviewers who gave it an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Right now, the 12-capacity Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is available for $23.49, marked down from its usual price of $30.

This slimline portable charger will charge an iPhone 12 to 50% in only 30 minutes and it has the capability of charging two devices at once thanks to a 12-watt USB port. Right now for Prime Day, the Anker Portable Charger 20W USB-C unit is available on Amazon for $19.99, which is 50% off.

Have you ever misplaced your keys or phone? Who hasn’t, right? The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker can be both a life and sanity saver when this unfortunate circumstance happens. Just the press of a button on your connected smartphone and this portable tag will lead you directly to your lost item.

At $17.99 on Amazon right now (down 40%), the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is an amazing deal for Prime Day.

Carry around your summer essentials in this stylish initialed tote bag from BeeGreen. Each bag measures 17-by-12.5-by-6.7 inches and can carry everything from keys and wallet to your favorite beach read and more. Customers can have the bag customized with any initial. The bag makes a wonderful gift for showers, birthdays or just for fun and has incredible ratings from Amazon buyers.

It’s marked down by 45% for Prime Day, at $15.99.

Few things are as refreshing in the summer as a freshly blended fruit smoothie. With the La Reveuse Personal Size Smoothies Blender, making these tasty drinks won’t require dragging out a big appliance! The blender includes an 18-ounce jar that doubles as a blending container and then a smoothie cup for less mess and more convenience. Use your favorite fruits or veggies to create your own healthy summer drink!

This lightweight, portable small appliance costs just $19.19 right now on Amazon, a 20% savings for Prime Day.

This set of stainless steel mixing bowls from FineDine provides everything you need for easy meal prep.

With sizes ranging from 3/4 quart to 8 quarts, these metal bowls can handle any mixing challenge dumped inside them. Despite being lightweight, the bowls are durable and designed to pour out contents easily to minimize kitchen messes. Plus, they nest inside one another for convenient storage.

This set of bowls is marked down 42% (normally priced at $38.99) to the low price of $22.79 for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

If you dream of relaxing outside during the warm summer days, then you’ll want to pick up the humorously titled Bear Butt Camping Hammock right now. This hammock holds up to 500 pounds, is available in 11 different colors, and is lightweight for easy transport inside the included bag.

A good hammock can make every day feel like a vacation. This one is available on Amazon for $23.98 for Prime Day, marked down 20% from $29.97.

In case you didn’t think Crocs were quite stylish enough, now there’s a sleek and sexy flip-flop version of the trendy shoe.

Crocs Women’s Sexi Flip-Flops bring together the comfort of a lightweight shoe with the durability for which Crocs is known. They wear well in rain or shine, but the Italian strappy-sandal design gives a more stylish flare than the usual Crocs clog design. Right now for Prime Day, the Crocs Women’s Sexi Flip-Flops start at $20.99 (marked down from $29.99.) Not a bad deal to add to your summer shoe collection!

Forget about that old water dish. Your cat will have fresh water all day thanks to this Petlibro Water Fountain that’s selling cheap now on Prime Day. This gadget has a quadruple-filtration system that removes carbon, heavy metals, and trace elements, as well as a filter that removes hair that lands in your pet’s water. The bubbling fountain automatically fills the bowl with fresh water as needed.

You can pick up the Petlibro Water Fountain for your furry friend for only $20.99 during Amazon Prime Day (marked down from $29.99).

Get your home in order with this over-the-door organizer that’s marked down right now. This 24-pocket clutter-saver is typically used for holding shoes and this one can hold up to size 13s. However, savvy organizers also use this storage container in other creative ways, including to house toiletries in the bathroom, cups or snacks in the panty, and more.

For only $13.59, you can grab one of these over-the-door organizers during Amazon Prime Day and get your home in tip-top shape for next to nothing.

So, not all Amazon Day Deals may be glamorous or even unique, but when they’re good, we won’t pass them up. When we saw this 12-pack of Duracell Optimum AAA batteries on sale for just $8.56, we knew we had to share the deal. Normally, this same pack sells for $17.29. At this low price, we think it’s a good time to stock up on batteries for those times you need them but can’t seem to find them.

Happy bargain hunting!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.