These Are The 10 Best Amazon Black Friday 2022 Deals—So Far

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Black Friday 2022 is almost here!

If you’re ready to start checking gifts off your holiday shopping list, Amazon Black Friday 2022 is full of deals in every category, including home, furniture, clothes, shoes, kitchen, beauty, sports, outdoors and more. The deals begin Thursday, Nov. 24, and continue through Friday, Nov. 25.

We know it can be overwhelming to look through the thousands of items available during the Amazon Black Friday 2022 sale, so we’ve done the work for you. While Amazon did drop quite a few early Black Friday deals this year, we don’t know some of the deals for the day of are just yet. But Amazon has confirmed some items that will be included and dropped some hints about others. Take look at some of the best deals you’ll be able to find on Black Friday — but be aware that prices may change.

While Amazon doesn’t say which KitchenAid products will be included in the sale, they have confirmed that the brand will be offering discounts. If the sale includes their bestseller, you’ll be able to get a deal on the 4.5-quart Classic Series Stand Mixer.

We’re taking a guess it will be included because it is currently already on sale, priced at $260 — a savings of $70. The mixer has 10 speeds and can whip up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch.

With close to 6,900 reviews, the mixer has 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s easy to use and clean and makes great cookies, pizza dough and even mashed potatoes; it comes highly recommended. One customer who gave it five stars called it a “game changer.”

“I always hated using a hand mixer, ingredients flying all over the place. I was trying to make focaccia bread using a hand mixer and told a friend what a nightmare it was with the hand mixer, she could not believe that I did not have a Kitchen Aid and told me it was a game changer,” Amazon customer Monica M. Scanlan wrote. “She talked me into buying one and she was absolutely right!!!!”

You’ll be able to save up to 30% on De’Longhi Espresso Machines, including this De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine. It is already marked down by 29% and priced at around $500, a savings of $200. The espresso machine has a built-in grinder with eight settings and even includes a My LatteArt steam wand that lets you create latte art.

With more than 400 reviews, the machine has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s easy to use, makes coffee just like a coffee shop and is great for beginners. One customer who gave it 5 stars says it’s exactly what they were looking for.

“Perfect grind every time and delivers the perfect espresso shot. My favorite feature is being able to just turn the dial and press OK for a great Americano to start my day,” Amazon customer Dave Parker wrote.

Always a popular holiday gift, you can save $100 on the 23AndMe Personal Genetic DNA Test. Now priced at $99, the kit includes everything you need to submit a DNA sample. Once your results are processed, you’ll be able to use 23AndMe’s Ancestry and Traits Service to get to know your ancestors and possibly meet new family members.

Sony has confirmed to Simplemost that you’ll be able to save $500 on this Sony X90K TV, regularly priced at $1,499, now through Cyber Monday. The TV is enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail, is recommended for gaming and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more.

The TV has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from around 220 reviewers, with customers saying it has great picture quality, works well for gaming and is easy to set up — plus, the smart features work well. One customer who gave it 5 stars says it’s their third Sony TV and the best one yet.

“Picture is out of this world, features are great. Easy to set up,” Amazon customer JFunk wrote. “Am using it with a home stereo system high end, sound is unreal, Apple TV, DVD player, all work flawless (sic), a joy to watch games and movies on.”

We can confirm that Casper mattresses will be on sale, but we do not know specifics. Chances are the Amazon’s Choice pick will be included, however, and if that is the case, you’ll be able to get a deal on the Casper Sleep Element Mattress.

Regularly $695, it is currently 10% off, priced at $625 for a savings of $70. This specific mattress has a 4.5-star rating out of 5 from more than 4,800 reviews. Customers say it’s a good value, offering comfort and a good quality of sleep.

There’s a chance it will go lower on Amazon Black Friday 2022, so you’ll want to keep an eye on this mattress and all of the Casper products to see which ones end up being on sale.

While Amazon hasn’t confirmed any Instant Pot deals, these kitchen appliances have been discounted every Black Friday for the last few years, so chances are they’ll be on sale again. The most popular model is the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, which is currently marked down by $24 but will likely be priced lower during the sale.

The Instant Pot functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. With more than 156,700 reviews, it has a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s easy to use and clean, with many noting that they use it multiple times a week or even every day.

One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says if you work all day and then still have to make dinner, the Instant Pot is a must-have.

“This is the best kitchen purchase I have ever made! There are so many meals that can be made in under 15 minutes. The BEST part: when I forget to dethaw meat I can just throw frozen meat in and cook it a little longer (adjust the time — lots of info online),” Amazon customer SonoMom wrote. “As a busy working mom I use this at least 3x a week.”

Amazon has confirmed you’ll be able to save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops and monitors from HP and Dell. While we can’t confirm exactly which products will be included in the sale, some are already marked down, so we can guess that the discount might continue right through Black Friday.

This Dell Inspiron 15-Inch Laptop is regularly priced at $519 but is currently marked down to $345. That’s a savings of 66%, which is actually a bit more than expected.

You’ll save $45 on the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, marked down from $90 to $45. The tablet has 32 GB of storage, an 8-inch HD display and up to 12 hours of battery life. You can use multiple apps on it, including Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram and more.

With more than 165,700 reviews, the tablet has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers say it has good battery life and good screen quality. They like that it’s great for reading books and is the perfect size.

Amazon is offering an amazing deal on this Toloco Massage Gun by marking it down by 69% and offering a coupon. Regularly priced at $260, it is currently $100. Plus, you can save another $30 by clipping a coupon at checkout. That takes the price to just $70, a savings of $190.

The massage gun includes 15 different massage heads and 20 speed settings. With more than 31,700 reviews, it has a total rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say it has good battery life, provides pain relief, is easy to use and is worth the money.

Amazon has confirmed that you’ll be able to save Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings. While we don’t know for sure which ones will be in the sale, one pair that could be included in these Amazon Collection Certified 14k Gold Diamond Studs. The earrings are priced at $286, so if they’re marked down to 50% off, they’ll be $143, a savings of $143.

Be sure to check back here on Amazon Black Friday 2022 for updates!

