2022 State A softball scores, pairings

MTN Sports

Posted at 9:11 AM, May 30, 2022

The 2022 State A softball tournament takes place in Hamilton from May 26 to May 28. Scores and pairings can be found below. LINK: 2022 State A softball bracket Thursday Game 1: Lewistown 7, Livingston 6

Game 2: Corvallis 9, Ronan 3

Game 3: Butte Central 4, Polson 3 (8 innings)

Game 4: Laurel 9, Glendive 5 Game 5: Columbia Falls 14, Lewistown 0

Game 6: Billings Central 4, Corvallis 0

Game 7: Havre 6, Butte Central 0

Game 8: Frenchtown 5, Laurel 2 Friday Game 9: Polson 13, Lewistown 1(loser-out)

Game 10: Corvallis 6, Glendive 4 (loser-out)

Game 11: Butte Central 10, Livingston 9 (loser-out)

Game 12: Laurel 10, Ronan 0 (loser-out) Game 13: Billings Central 7, Columbia Falls 1

Game 14: Frenchtown 15, Havre 1

Game 15: Polson 11, Corvallis 1 (loser-out)

Game 16: Butte Central 3, Laurel 2 (loser-out) Game 17: Polson 12, Havre 4 (loser-out)

Game 18: Columbia Falls 10, Butte Central 0 (loser-out) Saturday Game 19: Billings Central 4, Frenchtown 3 (semifinal)

Game 20: Polson 7, Columbia Falls 2

Game 21: Frenchtown 5, Polson 4 (loser gets third-place)

Game 22: Frenchtown 7, Billings Central 2 (championship)* *if-necessary, second championship at 3 p.m.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.