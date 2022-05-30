2022 State A softball scores, pairings

The 2022 State A softball tournament takes place in Hamilton from May 26 to May 28. Scores and pairings can be found below.
LINK: 2022 State A softball bracket
Thursday
Game 1: Lewistown 7, Livingston 6
Game 2: Corvallis 9, Ronan 3
Game 3: Butte Central 4, Polson 3 (8 innings)
Game 4: Laurel 9, Glendive 5
Game 5: Columbia Falls 14, Lewistown 0
Game 6: Billings Central 4, Corvallis 0
Game 7: Havre 6, Butte Central 0
Game 8: Frenchtown 5, Laurel 2
Friday
Game 9: Polson 13, Lewistown 1(loser-out)
Game 10: Corvallis 6, Glendive 4 (loser-out)
Game 11: Butte Central 10, Livingston 9 (loser-out)
Game 12: Laurel 10, Ronan 0 (loser-out)
Game 13: Billings Central 7, Columbia Falls 1
Game 14: Frenchtown 15, Havre 1
Game 15: Polson 11, Corvallis 1 (loser-out)
Game 16: Butte Central 3, Laurel 2 (loser-out)
Game 17: Polson 12, Havre 4 (loser-out)
Game 18: Columbia Falls 10, Butte Central 0 (loser-out)
Saturday
Game 19: Billings Central 4, Frenchtown 3 (semifinal)
Game 20: Polson 7, Columbia Falls 2
Game 21: Frenchtown 5, Polson 4 (loser gets third-place)
Game 22: Frenchtown 7, Billings Central 2 (championship)*
*if-necessary, second championship at 3 p.m.