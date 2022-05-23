Watch

Actions

2022 Class AA divisional track and field results

Track generic.png
MTN Sports
Track generic.png
Posted at 10:36 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 12:36:51-04

Below are the results from the Class AA divisional track and field meets from the 2022 season.

In the Eastern AA, the Billings West boys and girls each took home first-place trophies. The Bozeman girls took second, followed by Billings Skyview. The Great Falls CMR boys took second and Bozeman High boys took third.

In the Western AA, the Helena High girls captured the first-place team trophy, while Missoula Sentinel took second and Hellgate took third. The Missoula Sentinel boys took first, followed by Kalispell Glacier and Helena Capital.

Eastern AA individual results can be found here.

Western AA individual results can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119