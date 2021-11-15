2021 state volleyball scores, pairings

The state volleyball tournaments will be held Nov. 11-13 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman. Four state champions will be crowned, one each in Class AA, Class A, Class B and Class C, with tournaments running concurrently throughout the weekend.

Updated scores and pairings can be found below.

State AA

LINK: 2021 State AA volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Billings Senior def. Missoula Sentinel 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 22-20

Match 2: Billings West def. Kalispell Glacier 25-14, 22-25, 25-7, 25-18

Match 3: Great Falls CMR def. Butte 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

Match 4: Bozeman def. Kalispell Flathead 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20

Match 5: Billings West def. Billings Senior 25-17, 25-11, 26-24

Match 6: Great Falls CMR def. Bozeman 25-13,27-25,25-17

Friday

Match 7: Missoula Sentinel def. Kalispell Glacier 26-28,25-22,25-14,25-21 (loser out)

Match 8: Kalispell Flathead def. Butte, 25-15,25-14,25-17

Match 9: Missoula Sentinel def. Bozeman 25-14,28-26,23-25,14-25,15-10 (loser out)

Match 10: Billings Senior def. Kalispell Flathead (loser out)

Match 11: . Great Falls CMR def. Billings West 25-16,25-17,25-9

Match 12: Billings Senior def. Missoula Sentinel 25-19,25-16,25-16 (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 13: Billings West def. Billings Senior (third place)

Match 14: Great Falls CMR vs. Billings West, noon (championship)

Match 15: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

State A

LINK: 2021 State A volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Miles City def. Hamilton 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Match 2: Billings Central def. Dillon 26-24, 25-11, 25-20

Match 3: Havre def. Ronan 26-24, 25-11, 25-20

Match 4: Corvallis def. Hardin 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Match 5: Polson def. Miles City 25-11, 25-23, 25-19

Match 6: Havre def. Billings Central 17-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20

Match 7: Polson def. Corvallis 25-17,20-25,25-14,25-22

Friday

Match 8: Dillon def. Hamilton 27-25,25-10,13-25,25-8 (loser out)

Match 9: Hardin def. Miles City 12-25,25-22,25-12,25-15 (loser out)

Match 10: Dillon def. Ronan 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 (loser out)

Match 11: Billings Central def. Hardin 25-14,28-26,23-25,14-25,15-10 (loser out)

Match 12: Dillon def. Corvallis (loser out)

Match 13: Havre def. Polson 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21

Match 14: Billings Central def. Dillon 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 15: Billings Central def. Polson (third place)

Match 16: Havre vs. Billings Central, noon (championship)

Match 17: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

State B

LINK: 2021 State B volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Choteau def. Jefferson 25-19, 14-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-6

Match 2: Townsend def. Thompson Falls 18-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21

Match 3: Huntley Project def. Malta 25-7, 25-8, 25-14

Match 4: Florence def. Glasgow 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13

Match 5: Townsend def. Choteau 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Match 6: Huntley Project def. Florence 25-23,25-16,25-17

Friday

Match 7: Jefferson def. Thompson Falls 25-19,25-20,25-16 (loser out)

Match 8: Malta def. Glasgow 23-25,21-25,25-21,25-17,16-14 (loser out)

Match 9: Jefferson def. Florence 25-17,25-18,25-13 (loser out)

Match 10: Choteau def. Malta 25-17,25-19,28-26 (loser out)

Match 11: Huntley Project def. Townsend 25-17,25-19,26-24

Match 12: Jefferson def. Choteau 20-25, 25-22, 27-25, 19-25,16-14 (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 13: Jefferson def. Townsend (third place)

Match 14: Huntley Project vs. Jefferson, noon (championship)

Match 15: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

State C

LINK: 2021 State C volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Plentywood def. Roy-Winifred 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Match 2: White Sulphur Springs def. Fort Benton 25-14, 25-20, 28-26

Match 3: Manhattan Christian def. Simms 25-15,25-12,21-25,25-17

Match 4: Froid-Medicine Lake def. Bridger 18-25,19-25,25-20,25-19,17-15

Match 5: Plentywood def. White Sulphur Springs 25-16, 25-22, 25-19

Match 6: Manhattan Christian def. Froid-Medicine Lake 24-16,25-7,25-13

Friday

Match 7: Roy-Winifred def. Fort Benton 18-25,25-18,25-16,25-16 (loser out)

Match 8: Bridger def. Simms 18-25,21-25,25-10,25-21,15-10 (loser out)

Match 9: Roy-Winifred def. Froid-Medicine Lake 20-25,25-19,25-21,25-16 (loser out)

Match 10: White Sulphur Springs def. Bridger 25-22,21-25,25-19,27-25 (loser out)

Match 11: Plentywood def. Manhattan Christian 25-22,25-16,16-25,25-20

Match 12: White Sulphur Springs def. Roy-Winifred 25-22,25-23,20-25,25-23 (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 13: Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur Springs (third place)

Match 14: Manhattan Christian def. Plentywood (championship)

Match 15: Plentywood vs. Manhattan Christian, 2 p.m. (if necessary championship)

