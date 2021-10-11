2021 6-Man football standings
Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 19:09:13-04
(Last updated Oct. 11)
6-Man East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Froid-Lake
|3-0
|7-0
|Richey-Lambert
|2-1
|4-2
|Savage
|2-1
|3-3
|Bainville
|1-2
|3-4
|Wibaux
|1-2
|1-5
|Jordan
|0-3
|1-5
6-Man South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|2-0
|6-0
|Shields Valley
|2-0
|4-1
|Broadview-Lavina
|2-2
|5-2
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone
|1-2
|3-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-3
|1-4
Fromberg 0-0 Canc
Northern Cheyenne 0-0 Canc
6-Man Central
|Conf.
|Overall
|D-G-S-GR-W
|3-0
|6-1
|Geraldine-Highwood
|2-1
|5-1
|Tri-Cities
|2-1
|3-3
|Roy-Winifred
|2-1
|3-3
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|1-3
|1-6
|Centerville
|0-4
|1-5
6-Man North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|4-0
|6-1
|BIg Sandy
|4-0
|5-2
|Valier
|4-1
|4-3
|Sunburst
|1-3
|2-4
|North Star
|1-3
|1-5
|Box Elder
|1-4
|1-5
|Heart Butte
|0-4
|0-5
6-Man West
|Conf.
|Overall
|White Sulphur Springs
|3-0
|5-0
|Noxon
|2-0
|3-2
|Valley Christian
|2-1
|4-3
|Hot Springs
|1-1
|4-1
|Gardiner
|0-3
|0-6
|West Yellowstone
|0-3
|0-6
