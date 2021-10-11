2021 6-Man football standings

MTN Sports

Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 11, 2021

(Last updated Oct. 11) 6-Man East Conf. Overall Froid-Lake 3-0 7-0 Richey-Lambert 2-1 4-2 Savage 2-1 3-3 Bainville 1-2 3-4 Wibaux 1-2 1-5 Jordan 0-3 1-5 6-Man South Conf. Overall Bridger 2-0 6-0 Shields Valley 2-0 4-1 Broadview-Lavina 2-2 5-2 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 1-2 3-3 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-3 1-4 Fromberg 0-0 Canc Northern Cheyenne 0-0 Canc 6-Man Central Conf. Overall D-G-S-GR-W 3-0 6-1 Geraldine-Highwood 2-1 5-1 Tri-Cities 2-1 3-3 Roy-Winifred 2-1 3-3 Harlowton-Ryegate 1-3 1-6 Centerville 0-4 1-5 6-Man North Conf. Overall Power-Dutton-Brady 4-0 6-1 BIg Sandy 4-0 5-2 Valier 4-1 4-3 Sunburst 1-3 2-4 North Star 1-3 1-5 Box Elder 1-4 1-5 Heart Butte 0-4 0-5 6-Man West Conf. Overall White Sulphur Springs 3-0 5-0 Noxon 2-0 3-2 Valley Christian 2-1 4-3 Hot Springs 1-1 4-1 Gardiner 0-3 0-6 West Yellowstone 0-3 0-6

