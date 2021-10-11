Watch

2021 6-Man football standings

Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 19:09:13-04

(Last updated Oct. 11)

6-Man East

Conf.Overall
Froid-Lake3-07-0
Richey-Lambert2-14-2
Savage2-13-3
Bainville1-23-4
Wibaux1-21-5
Jordan0-31-5

6-Man South

Conf.Overall
Bridger2-06-0
Shields Valley2-04-1
Broadview-Lavina2-25-2
Custer-Hysham-Melstone1-23-3
Reed Point-Rapelje0-31-4
Fromberg0-0Canc
Northern Cheyenne0-0Canc

6-Man Central

Conf.Overall
D-G-S-GR-W3-06-1
Geraldine-Highwood2-15-1
Tri-Cities2-13-3
Roy-Winifred2-13-3
Harlowton-Ryegate1-31-6
Centerville0-41-5

6-Man North

Conf.Overall
Power-Dutton-Brady4-06-1
BIg Sandy4-05-2
Valier4-14-3
Sunburst1-32-4
North Star1-31-5
Box Elder1-41-5
Heart Butte0-40-5

6-Man West

Conf.Overall
White Sulphur Springs3-05-0
Noxon2-03-2
Valley Christian2-14-3
Hot Springs1-14-1
Gardiner0-30-6
West Yellowstone0-30-6
