2021-2022 divisional basketball scores

Divisional tournaments began for Montana high school basketball teams on Feb. 23 and continued March 2-March 5.
Eastern AA (Belgrade)
Boys
Thursday, March 3
Belgrade 53, Bozeman 50
Billings Senior 50, Great Falls CMR 45 (OT)
Bozeman Gallatin vs. Billings West
Great Falls High vs. Billings Skyview
Friday, March 4
Bozeman vs. Great Falls CMR (loser-out)
Belgrade vs. Billings Senior (semifinal)
Western AA (Helena)
Girls
Thursday, March 3
Missoula Hellgate 65, Kalispell Glacier 36
Eastern A (Billings)
Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Glendive 58, Livingston 47
Laurel 49, Havre 46 (OT)
Miles City 62, Lockwood 50
Hardin 58, Sidney 47
Thursday, Feb. 24
Billings Central 65, Miles City 39
Lewistown 78, Hardin 52
Hardin 85, Lockwood 78 (OT) (loser-out)
Miles City 51, Sidney 31 (loser-out)
Friday, Feb. 25
Miles City 54, Livingston 41 (loser-out)
Havre 58, Hardin 57 (loser-out)
Glendive 61, Billings Central 44 (semifinal)
Lewistown 63, Laurel 42 (semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Havre 54, Billings Central 51 (loser-out)
Laurel 56, Miles City 43 (loser-out)
Laurel 48, Havre 42 (third place)
Lewistown 64, Glendive 56 (championship)
Girls
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Sidney 35, Livingston 30
Lockwood 65, Glendive 43
Miles City 51, Laurel 44
Hardin 71, Lewistown 33
Thursday, Feb. 24
Havre 64, Lockwood 36
Billings Central 74, Sidney 43
Lockwood 41, Livingston 33 (loser-out)
Sidney 52, Glendive 37 (loser-out)
Friday, Feb. 25
Lewistown 51, Lockwood 40 (loser-out)
Laurel 75, Sidney 30 (loser-out)
Billings Central 66, Miles City 34 (semifinal)
Havre 57, Hardin 40 (semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Hardin 74, Laurel 46 (loser-out)
Miles City 53, Lewistown 33 (loser-out)
Hardin 66, Miles City 42 (third place)
Billings Central 49, Havre 37 (championship)
Western A (Hamilton)
Boys
Thursday, Feb. 24
Butte Central 64, Columbia Falls 34
Frenchtown 71, Browning 70 (3OT)
Dillon 72, Libby 59
Polson 50, Hamilton 47
Friday, Feb. 25
Browning 61, Columbia Falls 46 (loser-out)
Hamilton 50, Libby 37 (loser-out)
Butte Central 74, Frenchtown 53 (semifinal)
Dillon 58, Polson 51 (semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Polson 74, Browning 64 (loser-out)
Hamilton 48, Frenchtown 45 (loser-out)
Polson 40, Hamilton 36 (third place)
Butte Central 63, Dillon 47 (championship)
Girls
Thursday, Feb. 24
Browning 59, Butte Central 44
Hamilton 58, Polson 19
Dillon 60, Ronan 19
Columbia Falls 46, Stevensville 36
Friday, Feb. 25
Butte Central 47, Polson 40 (loser-out)
Stevensville 50, Ronan 40 (loser-out)
Hamilton 62, Browning 47(semifinal)
Dillon 56, Columbia Falls 40(semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Browning 70, Stevensville 47 (loser-out)
Columbia Falls 44, Butte Central 42 (loser-out)
Browning 56, Columbia Falls 44 (third place)
Dillon 52, Hamilton 37 (championship)
Northern B
Boys (Glasgow)
Thursday, Feb. 24
Harlem 71, Conrad 24
Rocky Boy 74, Poplar 48
Malta 63, Fairfield 53
Shelby 51, Glasgow 28
Friday, Feb. 25
Poplar 77, Conrad 45 (loser-out)
Fairfield 67, Glasgow 42 (loser-out)
Harlem 82, Rocky Boy 79 (semifinal)
Malta 46, Shelby 42 (semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Shelby 66, Poplar 57 (loser-out)
Rocky Boy 56, Fairfield 53 (loser-out)
Shelby 59, Rocky Boy 50 (third place)
Malta 83, Harlem 67 (championship)
Girls (Cut Bank)
Thursday, March 3
Malta 38, Shelby 23
Glasgow vs. Cut Bank
Wolf Point vs. Conrad
Harlem vs. Fairfield
Southern B (Billings)
Boys
Thursday, March 3
Lodge Grass 100, Joliet 60
Manhattan 47, Red Lodge 30
Jefferson vs. Lame Deer
Columbus vs. Three Forks
Friday, March 4
Joliet vs. Red Lodge (loser-out)
Girls
Wednesday, March 2
Baker 42, Manhattan 31 (play-in game, loser-out)
Thursday, March 3
Colstrip 85, Huntley Project 59
Big Timber vs. Red Lodge
Jefferson vs. Lodge Grass
Columbus vs. Baker
Western B (Ronan)
Boys
Thursday, Feb. 24
Bigfork 62, Arlee 44
Missoula Loyola 63, St. Ignatius 49
Florence 61, Thompson Falls 38
Eureka 65, Deer Lodge 37
Friday, Feb. 25
St. Ignatius 65, Arlee 57 (loser-out)
Thompson Falls 53, Deer Lodge 43 (loser-out)
Bigfork 62, Missoula Loyola 49 (semifinal)
Eureka 56, Florence 51(semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Florence 76, St. Ignatius 62 (loser-out)
Missoula Loyola 49, Thompson Falls 39 (loser-out)
Florence 70, Missoula Loyola 59 (third place)
Bigfork 55, Eureka 51 (OT) (championship)
Girls
Thursday, Feb. 24
Bigfork 62, Deer Lodge 6
Florence 54, St. Ignatius 42
Thompson Falls 55, Missoula Loyola 45
Eureka 49, Anaconda 29
Friday, Feb. 25
St. Ignatius 66, Deer Lodge 47 (loser-out)
Anaconda 58, Missoula Loyola 55 (loser-out)
Bigfork 59, Florence 35 (semifinal)
Thompson Falls 36, Eureka 22 (semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Eureka 55, St. Ignatius 42 (loser-out)
Anaconda 62, Florence 31 (loser-out)
Eureka 56, Anaconda 53 (third place)
Bigfork 45, Thompson Falls 26 (championship)
Northern C (Great Falls)
Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Winnett-Grass Range 49, Sunburst 36
Chinook 58, Heart Butte 55
Thursday, Feb. 24
Belt 60, Dutton-Brady 29
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48, Winnett-Grass Range 39
Roy-Winifred 63, Big Sandy 53
Heart Butte 70, Sunburst 39 (loser-out)
Friday, Feb. 25
Winnett-Grass Range 52, Dutton-Brady 42 (loser-out)
Heart Butte 83, Big Sandy 59 (loser-out)
Belt 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48 (semifinal)
Roy-Winifred 53, Chinook 40 (semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Winnett-Grass Range 62, Chinook 46 (loser-out)
Heart Butte 75, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49 (loser-out)
Winnett-Grass Range 55, Heart Butte 51 (consolation)*
Roy-Winifred 37, Belt 31 (championship)
Monday, Feb. 28
*Challenge game - Belt 45, Winnett-Grass Range 41
Girls
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Geraldine-Highwood 63, Cascade 21
Fort Benton 53, Augusta 40
Thursday, Feb. 24
Belt 55, Simms 18
Box Elder 56, Geraldine-Highwood 23
Roy-Winifred 55, Chinook 23
Cascade 43, Augusta 40 (loser-out)
Friday, Feb. 25
Chinook 62, Cascae 30 (loser-out)
Geraldine-Highwood 42, Simms 25 (loser-out)
Box Elder 44, Belt 34 (semifinal)
Roy-Winifred 59, Fort Benton 23 (semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Fort Benton 47, Geraldine-Highwood 25 (loser-out)
Belt 46, Chinook 30 (loser-out)
Belt 47, Fort Benton 34 (third place)
Roy-Winifred vs. Box Elder (championship)
Eastern C (Sidney)
Boys
Wednesday, March 2
Froid-Medicine 48, Plentywood 30
Lustre 71, Bainville 59
Richey-Lambert 44, Scobey 41
Fairview 56, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41
Thursday, March 3
Bainville 65, Plentywood 50 (loser-out)
Scobey 78, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 44 (loser-out)
Froid-Medicine Lake vs. Lustre (semifinal)
Richey-Lambert vs. Fairview (semifinal)
Girls
Thursday, March 3
Plentywood 50, Circle 32
Scobey 31, Culbertson 26
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Froid-Medicine Lake
Nashua vs. Westby-Grenora
Friday, March 4
Circle vs. Culbertson (loser-out)
Plentywood vs. Scobey (semifinal)
Southern C (Miles City)
Boys
Wednesday, March 2
Broadus 73, Plenty Coups 43
Broadview-Lavina 58, Wibaux 31
Bridger 62, Custer-Hysham 47
Melstone 54, Harlowton-Ryegate 26
Thursday, March 3
Plenty Coups 68, Wibaux 45 (loser-out)
Harlowton-Ryegate 50, Custer-Hysham 40 (loser-out)
Broadus vs. Broadview-Lavina (semifinal)
Bridger vs. Melstone (semifinal)
Girls
Wednesday, March 2
Melstone 64, Harlowton-Ryegate 14
Ekalaka 79, Broadview-Lavina 44
Thursday, March 3
Plenty Coups 62, Wibaux 55 (OT)
Friday, March 4
Harlowton-Ryegate vs. Broadview-Lavina (loser-out)
Melstone vs. Ekalaka (semifinal)
Western C (Frenchtown)
Boys
Thursday, Feb. 24
Shields Valley 59, Darby 52
Manhattan Christian 76, Charlo 32
Harrison 51, St. Regis 48
West Yellowstone 65, Drummond 42
Friday, Feb. 25
Charlo 58, Darby 51 (loser-out)
St. Regis 63, Drummond 49 (loser-out)
West Yellowstone 44, Harrison 35 (semifinal)
Manhattan Christian 62, Shields Valley 4`1 (semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Charlo 41 (loser-out)
Shields Valley 65, St. Regis 62 (loser-out)
Shields Valley 57, Harrison 38 (consolation)*
Manhattan Christian 55, West Yellowstone 41 (championship)
Monday, Feb. 28
*Challenge game - Shields Valley 65, West Yellowstone 44
Girls
Thursday, Feb. 24
Seeley-Swan 50, West Yellowstone 36
Manhattan Christian 43, Charlo 30
Shields Valley 52, Alberton-Superior 39
Twin Bridges 51, Philipsburg 33
Friday, Feb. 25
West Yellowstone 66, Charlo 62 (loser-out)
Superior 55, Philipsburg 49 (loser-out)
Manhattan Christian 50, Seeley-Swan 41 (semifinal)
Twin Bridges 37, Shields Valley 28 (semifinal)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Shields Valley 49, West Yellowstone 30 (loser-out)
Seeley-Swan 55, Alberton-Superior 43 (loser-out)
Shields Valley 37, Seeley-Swan 36 (consolation)*
Twin Bridges 45, Manhattan Christian 41 (championship)
Monday, Feb. 28
*Challenge game - Manhattan Christian 44, Shields Valley 32