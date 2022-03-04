2021-2022 divisional basketball scores

Divisional tournaments began for Montana high school basketball teams on Feb. 23 and continued March 2-March 5.

Eastern AA (Belgrade)

Boys

Thursday, March 3

Belgrade 53, Bozeman 50

Billings Senior 50, Great Falls CMR 45 (OT)

Bozeman Gallatin vs. Billings West

Great Falls High vs. Billings Skyview

Friday, March 4

Bozeman vs. Great Falls CMR (loser-out)

Belgrade vs. Billings Senior (semifinal)

Western AA (Helena)

Girls

Thursday, March 3

Missoula Hellgate 65, Kalispell Glacier 36

Eastern A (Billings)

Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Glendive 58, Livingston 47

Laurel 49, Havre 46 (OT)

Miles City 62, Lockwood 50

Hardin 58, Sidney 47

Thursday, Feb. 24

Billings Central 65, Miles City 39

Lewistown 78, Hardin 52

Hardin 85, Lockwood 78 (OT) (loser-out)

Miles City 51, Sidney 31 (loser-out)

Friday, Feb. 25

Miles City 54, Livingston 41 (loser-out)

Havre 58, Hardin 57 (loser-out)

Glendive 61, Billings Central 44 (semifinal)

Lewistown 63, Laurel 42 (semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Havre 54, Billings Central 51 (loser-out)

Laurel 56, Miles City 43 (loser-out)

Laurel 48, Havre 42 (third place)

Lewistown 64, Glendive 56 (championship)

Girls

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Sidney 35, Livingston 30

Lockwood 65, Glendive 43

Miles City 51, Laurel 44

Hardin 71, Lewistown 33

Thursday, Feb. 24

Havre 64, Lockwood 36

Billings Central 74, Sidney 43

Lockwood 41, Livingston 33 (loser-out)

Sidney 52, Glendive 37 (loser-out)

Friday, Feb. 25

Lewistown 51, Lockwood 40 (loser-out)

Laurel 75, Sidney 30 (loser-out)

Billings Central 66, Miles City 34 (semifinal)

Havre 57, Hardin 40 (semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Hardin 74, Laurel 46 (loser-out)

Miles City 53, Lewistown 33 (loser-out)

Hardin 66, Miles City 42 (third place)

Billings Central 49, Havre 37 (championship)

Western A (Hamilton)

Boys

Thursday, Feb. 24

Butte Central 64, Columbia Falls 34

Frenchtown 71, Browning 70 (3OT)

Dillon 72, Libby 59

Polson 50, Hamilton 47

Friday, Feb. 25

Browning 61, Columbia Falls 46 (loser-out)

Hamilton 50, Libby 37 (loser-out)

Butte Central 74, Frenchtown 53 (semifinal)

Dillon 58, Polson 51 (semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Polson 74, Browning 64 (loser-out)

Hamilton 48, Frenchtown 45 (loser-out)

Polson 40, Hamilton 36 (third place)

Butte Central 63, Dillon 47 (championship)

Girls

Thursday, Feb. 24

Browning 59, Butte Central 44

Hamilton 58, Polson 19

Dillon 60, Ronan 19

Columbia Falls 46, Stevensville 36

Friday, Feb. 25

Butte Central 47, Polson 40 (loser-out)

Stevensville 50, Ronan 40 (loser-out)

Hamilton 62, Browning 47(semifinal)

Dillon 56, Columbia Falls 40(semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Browning 70, Stevensville 47 (loser-out)

Columbia Falls 44, Butte Central 42 (loser-out)

Browning 56, Columbia Falls 44 (third place)

Dillon 52, Hamilton 37 (championship)

Northern B

Boys (Glasgow)

Thursday, Feb. 24

Harlem 71, Conrad 24

Rocky Boy 74, Poplar 48

Malta 63, Fairfield 53

Shelby 51, Glasgow 28

Friday, Feb. 25

Poplar 77, Conrad 45 (loser-out)

Fairfield 67, Glasgow 42 (loser-out)

Harlem 82, Rocky Boy 79 (semifinal)

Malta 46, Shelby 42 (semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Shelby 66, Poplar 57 (loser-out)

Rocky Boy 56, Fairfield 53 (loser-out)

Shelby 59, Rocky Boy 50 (third place)

Malta 83, Harlem 67 (championship)

Girls (Cut Bank)

Thursday, March 3

Malta 38, Shelby 23

Glasgow vs. Cut Bank

Wolf Point vs. Conrad

Harlem vs. Fairfield

Southern B (Billings)

Boys

Thursday, March 3

Lodge Grass 100, Joliet 60

Manhattan 47, Red Lodge 30

Jefferson vs. Lame Deer

Columbus vs. Three Forks

Friday, March 4

Joliet vs. Red Lodge (loser-out)

Girls

Wednesday, March 2

Baker 42, Manhattan 31 (play-in game, loser-out)

Thursday, March 3

Colstrip 85, Huntley Project 59

Big Timber vs. Red Lodge

Jefferson vs. Lodge Grass

Columbus vs. Baker

Western B (Ronan)

Boys

Thursday, Feb. 24

Bigfork 62, Arlee 44

Missoula Loyola 63, St. Ignatius 49

Florence 61, Thompson Falls 38

Eureka 65, Deer Lodge 37

Friday, Feb. 25

St. Ignatius 65, Arlee 57 (loser-out)

Thompson Falls 53, Deer Lodge 43 (loser-out)

Bigfork 62, Missoula Loyola 49 (semifinal)

Eureka 56, Florence 51(semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Florence 76, St. Ignatius 62 (loser-out)

Missoula Loyola 49, Thompson Falls 39 (loser-out)

Florence 70, Missoula Loyola 59 (third place)

Bigfork 55, Eureka 51 (OT) (championship)

Girls

Thursday, Feb. 24

Bigfork 62, Deer Lodge 6

Florence 54, St. Ignatius 42

Thompson Falls 55, Missoula Loyola 45

Eureka 49, Anaconda 29

Friday, Feb. 25

St. Ignatius 66, Deer Lodge 47 (loser-out)

Anaconda 58, Missoula Loyola 55 (loser-out)

Bigfork 59, Florence 35 (semifinal)

Thompson Falls 36, Eureka 22 (semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Eureka 55, St. Ignatius 42 (loser-out)

Anaconda 62, Florence 31 (loser-out)

Eureka 56, Anaconda 53 (third place)

Bigfork 45, Thompson Falls 26 (championship)

Northern C (Great Falls)

Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Winnett-Grass Range 49, Sunburst 36

Chinook 58, Heart Butte 55

Thursday, Feb. 24

Belt 60, Dutton-Brady 29

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48, Winnett-Grass Range 39

Roy-Winifred 63, Big Sandy 53

Heart Butte 70, Sunburst 39 (loser-out)

Friday, Feb. 25

Winnett-Grass Range 52, Dutton-Brady 42 (loser-out)

Heart Butte 83, Big Sandy 59 (loser-out)

Belt 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48 (semifinal)

Roy-Winifred 53, Chinook 40 (semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Winnett-Grass Range 62, Chinook 46 (loser-out)

Heart Butte 75, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49 (loser-out)

Winnett-Grass Range 55, Heart Butte 51 (consolation)*

Roy-Winifred 37, Belt 31 (championship)

Monday, Feb. 28

*Challenge game - Belt 45, Winnett-Grass Range 41

Girls

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Geraldine-Highwood 63, Cascade 21

Fort Benton 53, Augusta 40

Thursday, Feb. 24

Belt 55, Simms 18

Box Elder 56, Geraldine-Highwood 23

Roy-Winifred 55, Chinook 23

Cascade 43, Augusta 40 (loser-out)

Friday, Feb. 25

Chinook 62, Cascae 30 (loser-out)

Geraldine-Highwood 42, Simms 25 (loser-out)

Box Elder 44, Belt 34 (semifinal)

Roy-Winifred 59, Fort Benton 23 (semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Fort Benton 47, Geraldine-Highwood 25 (loser-out)

Belt 46, Chinook 30 (loser-out)

Belt 47, Fort Benton 34 (third place)

Roy-Winifred vs. Box Elder (championship)

Eastern C (Sidney)

Boys

Wednesday, March 2

Froid-Medicine 48, Plentywood 30

Lustre 71, Bainville 59

Richey-Lambert 44, Scobey 41

Fairview 56, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41

Thursday, March 3

Bainville 65, Plentywood 50 (loser-out)

Scobey 78, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 44 (loser-out)

Froid-Medicine Lake vs. Lustre (semifinal)

Richey-Lambert vs. Fairview (semifinal)

Girls

Thursday, March 3

Plentywood 50, Circle 32

Scobey 31, Culbertson 26

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Froid-Medicine Lake

Nashua vs. Westby-Grenora

Friday, March 4

Circle vs. Culbertson (loser-out)

Plentywood vs. Scobey (semifinal)

Southern C (Miles City)

Boys

Wednesday, March 2

Broadus 73, Plenty Coups 43

Broadview-Lavina 58, Wibaux 31

Bridger 62, Custer-Hysham 47

Melstone 54, Harlowton-Ryegate 26

Thursday, March 3

Plenty Coups 68, Wibaux 45 (loser-out)

Harlowton-Ryegate 50, Custer-Hysham 40 (loser-out)

Broadus vs. Broadview-Lavina (semifinal)

Bridger vs. Melstone (semifinal)

Girls

Wednesday, March 2

Melstone 64, Harlowton-Ryegate 14

Ekalaka 79, Broadview-Lavina 44

Thursday, March 3

Plenty Coups 62, Wibaux 55 (OT)

Friday, March 4

Harlowton-Ryegate vs. Broadview-Lavina (loser-out)

Melstone vs. Ekalaka (semifinal)

Western C (Frenchtown)

Boys

Thursday, Feb. 24

Shields Valley 59, Darby 52

Manhattan Christian 76, Charlo 32

Harrison 51, St. Regis 48

West Yellowstone 65, Drummond 42

Friday, Feb. 25

Charlo 58, Darby 51 (loser-out)

St. Regis 63, Drummond 49 (loser-out)

West Yellowstone 44, Harrison 35 (semifinal)

Manhattan Christian 62, Shields Valley 4`1 (semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Charlo 41 (loser-out)

Shields Valley 65, St. Regis 62 (loser-out)

Shields Valley 57, Harrison 38 (consolation)*

Manhattan Christian 55, West Yellowstone 41 (championship)

Monday, Feb. 28

*Challenge game - Shields Valley 65, West Yellowstone 44

Girls

Thursday, Feb. 24

Seeley-Swan 50, West Yellowstone 36

Manhattan Christian 43, Charlo 30

Shields Valley 52, Alberton-Superior 39

Twin Bridges 51, Philipsburg 33

Friday, Feb. 25

West Yellowstone 66, Charlo 62 (loser-out)

Superior 55, Philipsburg 49 (loser-out)

Manhattan Christian 50, Seeley-Swan 41 (semifinal)

Twin Bridges 37, Shields Valley 28 (semifinal)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Shields Valley 49, West Yellowstone 30 (loser-out)

Seeley-Swan 55, Alberton-Superior 43 (loser-out)

Shields Valley 37, Seeley-Swan 36 (consolation)*

Twin Bridges 45, Manhattan Christian 41 (championship)

Monday, Feb. 28

*Challenge game - Manhattan Christian 44, Shields Valley 32

