2 people walk away from small plane crash in Marion

MISSOULA — Two people walked away from a plane crash that occurred during takeoff Sunday morning near Marion.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says law enforcement received news of a downed aircraft at the Cabin Creek Landing Airstrip at 11:21 a.m.

MTN News

Sheriff Heino said the Mooney M 205 Aircraft hit a power line on takeoff and crash-landed into nearby trees.

He said the two people on board the aircraft walked away with minor injuries.

Sharday Hilliard

The Marion Fire Department responded on scene along with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Heino said the plane is registered out of Oregon.

National Transportation Safety Board officials are investigating the crash.