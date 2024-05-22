2 people taken to hospital following school bus crash near Lockwood

BILLINGS — Two people were taken to a hospital on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, following a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Interstate 90, according to the Lockwood Fire District.

The crash was reported at 8:33 a.m. at mile marker 452, which is at the bridge spanning the Yellowstone River. Firefighters did not say which direction the lanes were moving.

Ten people were treated at the scene, and two others on the bus were taken to a hospital emergency department, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper told MTN News.

The trooper said he believed they sustained minor injuries, but their condition has not confirmed.

We do not yet know the ages of the injured people.

The bus was from the Shepherd School District.

One lane of interstate traffic was blocked for about 90 minutes during the incident.

Lockwood Fire responded with an engine and an ambulance, Billings Fire responded with an engine, and the Montana Highway Patrol also responded.

Lockwood firefighters asked drivers to slow down when encountering an emergency scene to avoid additional crashes.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the collision. We will update you if we get more information.

