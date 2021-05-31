Watch

Actions

2 people seriously hurt in plane crash near Darby

items.[0].videoTitle
Two men are injured after an airplane crash on Westfork Road near Darby Saturday afternoon.
Draby Plane Crash
Posted at 9:08 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 11:08:07-04

DARBY — Two men are injured after an airplane crash on Westfork Road near Darby Saturday afternoon.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Darby Volunteer Fire Department, and two EMS helicopters responded to the crash.

The men sustained serious injuries and were transported to Missoula hospitals by helicopter, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.

Officials report the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!