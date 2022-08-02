10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital After 66 Days

After 66 days of recovery at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora got her official discharge from doctors on July 29.

The young survivor of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed out roses to the hospital staff members who lined the hallways to celebrate her progress and strength. She still wore a brace on one wrist, a small reminder of the recovery that remains. But, the soon-to-be fifth grader appeared to smile behind her mask as the hospital staff clapped and chanted her name.

Everyone in attendance clapped and cheered for the girl who arrived at University Hospital in critical condition as a result of the attack, which killed 19 fellow students and two teachers. This day had a much different feel than Mayah’s arrival, and everyone wanted to share in the joy.

“Today was a happy day at University Hospital,” officials shared on Twitter, along with a video that showed the milestone that everyone at the hospital worked so hard to accomplish.

Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong pic.twitter.com/73bpB2pLN7 — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) July 29, 2022

Her departure marked the final patient’s release from the hospital following the Uvalde shooting, according to University Hospital. Her progress was slow but steady, according to KHOU 11 News, which said she progressed from critical to fair condition by mid-June and then continued to build strength to reach good condition by the end of the month. Now, she’s back at home to begin the stage of her recovery and the rest of her life.

University Hospital officials called the girl their hero and said they “can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future.”

As part of her hospital sendoff, H-E-B Grocery Stores provided the flowers for Mayah to share with the staff, as well as a special car to send her home in style, which you can see in a second tweet from the hospital. Many of the staff gathered around the car to blow kisses and say a final goodbye to the brave girl who became a special part of their daily lives.

Her family has a GoFundMe account to help with Mayah’s medical expenses for her hospital care and continued recovery. More than $100,000 has been raised so far, and the account has a $150,000 goal.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.