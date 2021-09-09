1 person dead, 4 injured in Ravalli County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died and four people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Ravalli County on Tuesday.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Eastside Highway and El Capitan Loop.

The driver told the MHP that he looked over at a passenger and then started to veer to the left into the oncoming lane; he over-corrected and went off right side of the road.

The vehicle traveled for about 200 feet and then rolled.

A 30-year old woman from St. Ignatius, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was partially ejected from the vehicle and later died at a Missoula hospital. Her name has not yet been released.

Four other people were injured and also taken to hospitals in Missoula; their ages are 37, 10, 8, and 7.

The nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts; neither excessive speed nor impaired driving are believed to be factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.