1 person dead, 2 injured in Pondera County crash

Posted at 3:53 PM, Nov 24, 2023
GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Pondera County on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along I-15 near mile marker 328, just south of the Brady exit.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, three people from Great Falls were northbound in a Dodge Dakota when it began to fishtail on the ice.

The driver over-corrected, and the vehicle went into the median and rolled several times.

All three people were thrown from the vehicle; none were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP report.

The 46-year old female driver died at the scene; her name has not yet been released.

The two passengers - an 18-year old female and a 19-year old male - were taken to Logan Health in Conrad for medical treatment; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, nor was excessive speed.

We will update you if we get more information.

