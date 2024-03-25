1 person dead, 1 injured in Sanders County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Sanders County on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. along Montana Highway 200 a few miles northwest of the community of Heron, near the Montana-Idaho border.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser was westbound near mile marker 1.3 when the vehicle drifted off the road.



The driver over-corrected, and the vehicle hit an embankment and rolled.

The driver was identified by the MHP as a 40-year-old woman from Clark Fork, Idaho. Her name has not yet been released.

The 36-year-old female passenger — also from Clark Fork, Idaho — was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital; the nature and extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to the MHP crash report, and drugs may have been a factor in the crash