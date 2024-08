Zelenskyy dismisses air force commander after fatal F-16 crash

Days after a fatal crash involving an F-16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the head of the country's air force, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk.

“We need to protect people. Protect personnel. Take care of all our soldiers,” Zelenskyy said, according to an Associated Press translation of an address made after the official order.

The Ukrainian fighter pilot, known as "Moonfish," died in the crash this week during a Russian missile attack.

Oleksiy Mes' death is a major blow to Ukraine as he was just one of six Ukrainian air force pilots qualified to fly an F-16, which started arriving in the country in early August.

He underwent training in Denmark and appeared in a video released by Ukraine.

"Duration of the training that we are going through is really short," he said in the video. Training usually requires years, but it has been shortened to about six months due to the active war.

Mes fiercely advocated for the U.S. to allow Ukraine to receive F-16s, making a lobbying trip to Washington, D.C., in 2022.

Mes is being remembered as a hero. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said F-16s were responsible for shooting down Russian missiles

and drones during Monday's attack.

U.S. experts are reportedly on the ground trying to determine the exact cause of the crash. Ukrainian officials have dismissed rumors that the jet was brought down by friendly fire.

