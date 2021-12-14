Western Montana ski resorts are opening up for season

MISSOULA — Across Western Montana, local favorite ski areas are finally able to open and with the recent snowfall, we wanted to check in on where opening dates stand.

Discovery Ski Area told us they are not sure the exact date they will open but have been out every day monitoring hill conditions. Lost Trail Ski Area announced they will open this Thursday after receiving 15" of snowfall in the last 24 hours. Snowbowl has not released an opening date yet.

However, our friends at Lookout Pass opened for the weekend, giving skiers and riders a bit of a tease before opening for seasonal operations. They say they had a successful weekend and are ready for the season to finally begin after a slow start.

"You know what, you'll be pretty impressed," said Lookout Pass Ski Area spokesman Matt Sawyer. "The front of the mountain really looks pretty awesome. It's fully covered. We've had about 40" of snow in the past five to six days. One to two inches, since we opened this morning through this evening, is what's in the forecast. Three to five inches for tomorrow. So very snowy, looks good people but had a lot of fun. We had powder turns on opening day."

All resorts will be updating conditions through their social media pages.