Windy and sunny conditions continue

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another day of above average temperatures for North Central Montana. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lows 80’s, slightly cooler than yesterday. Windy will continue through this afternoon then decrease through the overnight period tonight and for Thursday. 30 to 40 mph winds from the Rocky Mountain Front to across the Hi-Line all the way down to Great Falls will occur from now through this afternoon. Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies are in store today and tomorrow afternoon with near normal high temperatures forecasted in the 70s and low 80s.

Upper level troughing quickly moves through Friday and Saturday, bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across Southwest and North Central. A surface cold front moves through Friday night bringing cooler temperatures for Saturday and windy conditions Saturday afternoon. A break in the precipitation with more favorable dry conditions is in store for Sunday before the next weather system moves in for Monday bringing beneficial precipitation to Southwest and North Central Montana.

Those adventuring outdoors in mountainous terrain next week should begin planning on winter weather and raw backcountry conditions. Temperatures will likely be around 15 to 20 degrees below average next week into the 50’s and 60’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then clear and breezy. Highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

MONDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs in 60’s.