Widespread showers and decreasing temperatures in the forecast

WEATHER DISCUSSION: While there will be increased chances for areas in Southwestern Montana to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, Central and Northern areas will remain dry and hot. There may be a stray shower or two, but most of the precipitation seen in radars is unlikely to hit the ground due to the hot and dry conditions. Highs are still raging in the 90’s with increasing clouds throughout the night. A widespread haze is still lingering in the area as well from regional wildfires. Below is a snapshot of the Futuretrack showing smoke and haze conditions Thursday morning at 9 am.

MTN News

There is an overall cooling trend as we head to the end of the week and into the weekend with some anticipated periods of showers and thunderstorms, some with localized heavy rainfall. While most of the moisture is going to beginning in the Southwestern part of Montana through today, it will only continue to stream Northward by Thursday. In other good news, gusty wind threats that usually occur with storms should diminish but localized heavy downpours will most likely become more common with stronger storms.

The cooler and cloudier conditions will also knock off a few more degrees in the end of the week highs, bringing temperatures below average for this time of year. Over the weekend, temperatures will edge closer to average with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

MTN News

MTN News

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 50’s and 60’s. 5 to 14 mph winds with gusts up to 22 mph.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers in the evening with widespread haze. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with a highs in 80’s and lows in 50’ and 60’s. 6 to 14 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. Light and variable winds becoming 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 13 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the lowers 80’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 80’s.