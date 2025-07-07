Warming up across the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures already began heating up on Sunday, the first of the next several days of warmer and drier conditions. While there will be some chances of showers tonight along the Hi-line and northern areas, most of the region will remain dry tonight. High temperatures reached into the 70’s and 80’s today, with low temperatures expected in the upper 40’s and 50’s tonight. Expect 5 to 10 mph winds tonight with gusts up to 20 mph.

Hot, 90-degree temperatures on the way

Upper-level ridging building in over the Western United States early this week will bring dry and increasingly warm temperatures to the region. Expect high temperatures on Monday in the mid-80s for most lower elevation locations. Mostly sunny/sunny skies with 5 to 10 mph winds, gusts up to 20 mph are expected tomorrow as well.

The upper-level ridge intensifies, heating temperatures up into the 90s (and even a few places touching 100) Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, heat advisories will not be in effect due to the short period that the heat will last, according to NWS. Overnight lows will be generally expected in the upper 50s to low 60s during this period.

For the second half of the week, an upper-level trough will break down the ridge, bringing cooler temperatures to the area to close out the week. As the trough approaches, expect winds to pick up a bit and a few showers and thunderstorms to move through, though showers and thunderstorms will be highly dependent on the exact time this trough and surface cold front move through the area.

