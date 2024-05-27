Watch Now
Warming temperatures ahead

High temperatures back in 70's and 80's through first half of week.
Weather Forecast (May 27, 2024)
Posted at 10:31 PM, May 26, 2024
Expect a mainly dry period Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing above seasonal averages into the 70’s and 80’s. By late Tuesday, as the upper-level ridge departs and a cold front and trough follow, chances of showers and thunderstorms are likely.

There is a risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Wednesday across western portions of north-central with the primary threat being strong winds. A cool down of temperatures in expected in this period through Friday before temperatures warm again next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 40’s and decreasing winds and precipitation.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly cloudy with evening and nighttime chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s/40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 70’s.

