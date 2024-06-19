Warmer temperatures and sunnier skies on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures continue on the up and up through Friday. Expect the high temperatures today in the mid to upper 60’s and 70’s with lows back down in the chilly 30’s and 40’s later tonight. This morning the primary forecast concern across Southwest through North Central Montana will be reduced visibility due to fog, with some areas potentially seeing dense fog. Given recent precipitation across the region combined with clearing skies and light winds through the morning hours, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued through 10 am this morning to cover the potential for significant reductions in visibility. A quarter of a mile or less of visibility is possible.

Stormtracker Weather

This afternoon through Friday night, unsettled conditions are expected to persist through the end of the work week, mostly adding daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. This will be especially true on Friday when opportunities increase for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms though temperatures will continue to increase as well. High temperatures through the remainder of the work week will continue to run below to near normal, with highs ranging from the 60s today to the upper 60s to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday. Saturday through Sunday, as upper-level ridging moves through the Northern Rockies over the weekend, drier and warmer conditions are expected with temperatures back in the 80’s and possible the 90’s for some areas. Since high pressure will move back in through this period, breezier conditions are possible.

WEDNESDAY (Juneteenth): Chance of mostly PM showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in 70;s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in 70’s/80’s.