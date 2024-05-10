Warmer and sunnier weather on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Things are looking up for North Central Montana as skies begin to clear and the remaining patchy showers diminish. Additionally, warmer air will gradually move into North Central starting tomorrow on Friday, with the warming trend continuing through the weekend. Today, the highs reached back up into the upper 50’sand 60’s with lows expected in the 30’s and 40’s. A Flood Watch will be in effect Friday through Sunday for portions along the Hi-Line due to precipitation and melting snow. Some creeks and streams may overflow and roads may be unpassable.

An upper-level ridge is trying to build in, resulting in drier air slowly moving into the region. Some patchy fog is possible early Friday morning in areas with light winds and lingering moisture amid partial clearing. Warmer air will move in each day from Friday through Sunday, with Sunday looking to be the warmest day for most. Generally dry conditions are expected but a weak upper-level disturbance will slide from Canada into the Havre area on Saturday night into Sunday. This disturbance could produce a few light showers in the Havre/Harlem areas as the disturbance moves through.

The weather pattern becomes a bit more active early next week, with areas of surface low pressure moving in, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms at times for the first half of next week. Widespread heavy precipitation is not expected during this time. Afternoon temperatures will cool slightly back in the 60’s, but still generally be above normal for most areas.

Stormtracker Weather

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chances of patchy fog though mostly clear with lows in the 30’s/40’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of showers/thunderstorms. Mainly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain/thunderstorms. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of scattered showers. Partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’.

