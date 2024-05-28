Warm today, slightly cooler days ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another day of above average temperatures are expected to grace North Central Montana today as high temperatures reach up into the upper 70’s and 80’s. With sunny and mostly clear skies to start, conditions are starting to feel a lot like summer. Expect the lows tonight down in the cool 50’s. While conditions to start off the day will remain dry, chances of showers and thunderstorms will start this evening and continue well into Thursday.

A cold front and oncoming trough following the upper-level ridge that is currently hanging over the area will not only cool temperatures down for the rest of the week but will also increase precipitation and wind gust chances. Throughout the day, windy conditions will pick up, eventually impacting the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of the Hi-line late tonight with gusts up to 40 mph at times. The breezy conditions look to continue throughout of the rest of the week.

In terms of showers and thunderstorms, expect locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and chances of hail with the storms this week. While most of the area will remain dry, scattered precipitation is possible. Highs for the rest of the week will be slightly below average back in the 60’s. Next weekend, upper-level ridging looks to build in, bringing temperatures back into the 70’s with drier conditions.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly cloudy with evening and nighttime chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 40 mph tonight.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in 70’s.

