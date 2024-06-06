Warm temperatures stream into the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Mainly sunny, warm and dry conditions with relatively light winds are expected today as upper-level high pressure strengthens. Expect the highs today in the 70’s and 80’s, above average for this time of year. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40’s and 30’s with mostly clear skies. A building upper-level ridge will keep relatively light winds and warmer temperatures across the region today beneath a westerly flow aloft.

Near to above seasonal average temperatures and dry conditions will persist through most of the weekend with shower and thunderstorms chances increasing late Sunday. Though today, a shortwave disturbance will track inland from the Pacific and across the southern Canadian Prairies tonight, sending a weak surface front and Canadian airmass south across north-central MT on Friday, cooling temperatures slightly.

For Sunday and Monday, the arrival of a Pacific disturbance will increase chances for shower and thunderstorm development. While instability/moisture profiles late Sunday look fairly weak at this time, winds aloft would provide enough shear for some stronger thunderstorm potential that will continue to be monitored.

Medium range models support the redevelopment of an upper-level ridge next week. This would support the expansion of above average temperatures over much of the area by the middle of next week with generally dry weather again until late next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms mostly in the evening. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in 80’s.

