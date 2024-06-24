Warm temperatures across the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The warmest temperatures so far this year were seen on Sunday when most of the region experienced near-record warmth in the 90's. While a bit cooler today, temperatures will still stream 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal averages into the 80’s for most of the area. Expect lows tonight down in the upper 40’s/50’s. A Pacific cold front swept through last night which added precipitation chances to mostly the Eastern portion of the state and is the reason for the slightly cooler temperatures today compared to Sunday's high temperatures. A westerly flow aloft will keep most of the region dry today while also increasing wind gusts as well. Up to 30 mph wind gusts will be expected. While much of the morning will be a bit cloudy, expect clouds to clear by the afternoon, making way for sunnier skies.

A high-pressure ridge will build in on Tuesday and Wednesday, helping to decrease winds and keep temperatures above average in the 80's and 90's. While there will still be low humidity through this period, fire weather concerns increase, especially through today with gusty winds.

For the end of the week, a low-pressure trough will drop temperatures to near seasonal averages on Thursday, then to around 10 degrees below normal on Friday. The chance for precipitation increases during this period too with showers and thunderstorms possible. For the weekend, a weak, high-pressure ridge keeping Saturday and Saturday night dry as temperatures warm back to just above normal by Sunday.

MONDAY: Gradually clearing then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Showers likely and thunderstorms possible. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in 70’s.

