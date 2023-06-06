Watch Now
Viewer photos/video of funnel cloud

Funnel Cloud - June 5, 2023
Funnel Cloud photo from Jim Pool
Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls - sent by Kandace Arnoux
Funnel Cloud photo from Becky Harris
Funnel Cloud photo from Carol June Lehnerz
Funnel Cloud NW of Great Falls - sent by Kristen Wise
Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls - sent by Melenda Fladstol
Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls - sent by Kandace Arnoux
Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls - sent by Melissa Zech
Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls - sent by Crystal Nix
Funnel Cloud NW of Great Falls
Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls - Candy Zinke Baumgartner
Funnel Cloud - Eric Brown
Funnel Cloud photo from Brandon Neuman
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 15:58:44-04

Several people in and around Great Falls sent us photos and videos of a funnel cloud on Monday, June 5, 2023 shortly after 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service said on Facebook: "A brief funnel cloud near Dutton was visible from Great Falls this evening. This funnel was brief in duration and non-impactful."

If a funnel cloud actually makes contact with the ground, then it becomes a tornado.

At this point, we don't know if there was more than one funnel cloud. We will update you if we get more information.

