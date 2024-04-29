Unsettled weather brings rain and snow showers this week

Happy Monday!

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from 9pm Tuesday until 7am Thursday for East Glacier Park area and the Little Belt/Highwood Mountains.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 6am until 9pm today for portions of western and southwestern Montana.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 7am until 9pm Tuesday for portions of eastern Montana.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms entering central and north-central Montana this afternoon. This evening snow will mix in with the rain around the Helena viewing area and rain showers will shift northeast. High temperatures will be warm ranging in the 50s and 60s, the warmest weather will be in eastern Montana. Breezy conditions will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with chances of rain and snow showers. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Strong winds will be around with gusts possible up to 40 mph at times. High temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with snow showers likely before noon in central Montana. These showers will eventually move east during the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s. Breezy conditions will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with chances of snow and rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and wind speeds will be breezy between 5 and 15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow in the morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and winds will be breezy in eastern Montana.

Weekend: Mostly sunny skies, chance of showers, and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.