Winds Bring in Warmer Air Today

Winds have certainly brought in some warmer air compared to yesterday and it will get warmer from here.

Winds will continue to be gusty, which is a good thing if you like the warmer air, but otherwise they will be more of a nuisance. We'll keep monitoring wind strength just in case high wind highlights are needed, but that looks unlikely again today.

There will be lots of sunshine for the entire week, which, along with the wind, will help melt the snow for those who still have snow on the ground. Enjoy the nice weather this week because, as many of you know, the weather in Montana can change drastically in the long-term.