Temperatures Start to Rebound Today

Early morning freezing fog and drizzle should subside by later in the morning/early afternoon hours. Temperatures will begin to rebound today with areas climbing into the 50s, while some will still be stuck in the upper 30s-40s. No worries though, by Friday and Saturday we will be seeing much more sunshine and highs back into the 60s by Saturday.

Big changes are in store for Sunday however. Rain will be likely across a good portion of the area (Helena not as much as areas further East, but this could change). Forecast models are in good agreement that precipitation will be likely starting Sunday in the form of rain, but changing to all snow Sunday night into Monday. There's still questions as to exactly when that transition will occur, which will affect snowfall totals. Regardless, be prepared for raw conditions starting late Sunday into Monday. We'll monitor the event for more concrete data on the snowfall side of things.

While the snowfall totals are questionable at lower elevations, that's not so much the case for the mountains where a decent amount of snowfall looks likely. The National Weather Service may very well issue advisories as this weather system approaches. We'll bring you the latest as updates occur.

As of now it doesn't look like Eastern Montana will get as much precipitation as areas further to the West, but there is still the chance of some showers which is still desperately needed with the ongoing drought situation. Again, forecasts become much more accurate as the system draws closer to the area.

By Monday the rain and snow will begin to taper off, but temperatures will still be cool. Tuesday and Wednesday look much nicer with highs back in the low-mid 50s and lots of sun.