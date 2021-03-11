Temperatures are on the rise

Good morning everyone!

Get ready for temperatures to be on the rise starting today.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s to mid 60s by Sunday.

We'll stay above the average for this time of year for the next 7 days.

A gradual clearing trend will be underway this morning with mostly sunny to sunny skies this afternoon for many Montanans.

Beautiful conditions with sunny to partly sunny skies will be with us for the next several days.

Don't forget to set your clocks forward an hour Saturday night!

Our next best chance to see any rain/snow will be next Tuesday.

Spring starts in 9 days!