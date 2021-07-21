Some Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Around Through Thursday Night

There are going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around after midnight. For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, generally during the afternoon and evening and generally in locations east of I-15. Some of the thunderstorms tomorrow and Thursday may be strong to severe with frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, small to medium-sized hail, and heavy rainfall, so definitely keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected Friday, this weekend, and early next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

As we go through the next week, it is going to continue to be very warm/hot during the day as highs are generally going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. An Excessive Heat Warning also remains in effect for eastern Montana until 9pm on Thursday as highs tomorrow and Thursday in eastern Montana are going to be in the upper 90s and low 100s. In terms of the lows, it is going to be mild tonight and tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. Lows for Thursday night through Sunday night are then going to be more comfortable as lows are generally going to be in the 50s, although some low 60s are possible Sunday night and Monday night.

On Thursday and Friday, breezy conditions are expected during the afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. This wind coupled with low relative humidity has prompted a Fire Weather Watch to be issued for some counties in our viewing area from 12pm through 9pm on Thursday as any new fires that start are going to be able to rapidly spread. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Smoky/hazy skies are also expected for the foreseeable future in all of Montana due to wildfires burning locally and regionally. With this smoke/haze in the air, it is possible that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors.