Some Scattered Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Around Tomorrow and Thursday

A few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible after midnight tonight, mainly in south-central and central Montana, as a disturbance begins to approach our area from the southwest. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow, generally during the afternoon and evening, as this disturbance works its way through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night as this disturbance leaves our area and as a cool front begins to approach our area. Some more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are then expected to be around our area on Thursday as this cool front passes through our area.

These showers and storms over the next couple of days are going to be hit or miss, so not everyone is going to see them. Also, most locations are going to receive less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation over the next couple of days, although some isolated locations may receive up to a quarter of an inch of precipitation. The thunderstorms tomorrow and Thursday are also expected to be non-severe, although heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail are still possible with any thunderstorms that do develop. Partly cloudy skies are also expected tonight through Thursday evening.

The temperatures tomorrow are going to be a touch cooler than the temperatures today were as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in north-central Montana and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in south-central and eastern Montana. The temperatures are then going to cool down some more as we head into Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid 70s in north-central Montana and the low to mid 80s in south-central and eastern Montana. Lows tonight and tomorrow night are going to be on the mild side as lows are generally going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow and Thursday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday and Saturday are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as a couple weak disturbances pass by our area. It is also going to be warm on both of these days as highs are going to be in the 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s; highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 90s; and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 100s. New record high temperatures may also be set in some locations on Monday and Tuesday. The heat next week is also going to be very dangerous, so make sure you try and limit your time outdoors during the heat of the day, and if you do have to be outside at all, make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or AC.