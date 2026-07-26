Smoke brings air quality issues, but may trim a few degrees

HELENA — Hot weather will continue across north-central Montana from Helena northward through the entire week, with the hottest temperatures arriving Friday and Saturday. Isolated to widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms will develop mainly along the mountains and adjacent terrain each day, while periods of wildfire smoke may occasionally trim temperatures and impact air quality.

MONDAY

Hot conditions continue, though areas experiencing thicker wildfire smoke may see temperatures run a few degrees cooler than otherwise expected. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will again favor the mountains from Helena north through the Rocky Mountain Front, with most lower elevations remaining dry.

TUESDAY

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Temperatures remain solidly above seasonal averages under persistent southwesterly flow aloft. Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop near higher terrain during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will be the primary hazard with any stronger storms.

WEDNESDAY

Little change is anticipated. Hot afternoons continue across north-central Montana, while isolated thunderstorms develop over the mountains and drift into nearby valleys during the evening. Smoke concentrations will continue to be monitored, as they may influence both temperatures and visibility.

THURSDAY

The ridge maintains its grip on the region, supporting another hot day from Helena to Great Falls, Cut Bank, Havre, and Lewistown. Scattered mountain-based thunderstorms remain possible during the afternoon and early evening, but widespread rainfall is not expected.

FRIDAY

The hottest stretch of the week begins. Many lower-elevation locations across north-central Montana may approach their highest temperatures of the forecast period. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible near terrain features during the afternoon and evening, with gusty winds the primary concern.

SATURDAY

Peak heat is expected across the region, with widespread hot conditions from the Helena area northward to the Hi-Line. Thunderstorm chances remain focused near the mountains and are expected to be relatively limited in coverage. Heat-related impacts become increasingly important for outdoor activities and recreation.

SUNDAY

Confidence is increasing that the upper ridge will begin to weaken as a trough approaches the Northern Rockies. This could bring breezier conditions to the plains and adjacent areas, including the Rocky Mountain Front. While temperatures may begin to ease somewhat, confidence in widespread precipitation remains low at this time.