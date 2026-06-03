We had nice weather today as the storm system that brought us the wet and cool weather over the past several days finally departed our area! It was warmer today than it has been over the past several days, it was mostly dry, and there was some sunshine as well!

Here is the detailed forecast:

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through Thursday morning

The cloud cover will increase as we go through tonight and there will be some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around, generally after midnight, as a disturbance begins to impact the state. Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day, with the cloud cover deceasing some as the day goes on as the disturbance leaves our area. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow in north-central Montana, generally in locations east of I-15, and there will be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms around the Helena area tomorrow, generally during the morning.

It will be cool tonight and mild tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There will be little to no wind around tonight, but the wind will begin to increase along the Rocky Mountain Front later on tonight. It is then going to be gusty tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, there is going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Picture perfect weather is expected on Friday as it is going to be mainly sunny, dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. It will be gusty again on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend will not be as wet as last weekend was, but there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around later Saturday through Sunday. It is also going to be partly cloudy this weekend.The temperatures will cool down some between Saturday and Sunday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Monday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure will briefly be in control of our weather. There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday as a couple disturbances impact the state. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy on these two days.

Next week will start off mild as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. The temperatures will then cool down for Wednesday as highs are going to be back in the 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.