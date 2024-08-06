Potential severe thunderstorms tonight

We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. A few thunderstorms through the evening hours could become severe and produce damaging winds and large hail. We will also have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

We will start to see a cooldown of temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and low to mid 70s throughout central Montana.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the region. Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout the day as well as mainly dry.

Cooler temperatures will continue as we go through the weekend, as highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and 70s through Sunday.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Sunday. We will also have partly cloudy skies this weekend and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.