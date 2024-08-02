Lots of precipitation and cooler temps for next week

It will be clear and dry for most of the night tonight, but we will have some cloud cover work its way into central and northcentral Montana during the later portion of tonight, going into tomorrow. It will also be a mild night tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

The upper-level ridge will remain in place over central and northcentral Montana throughout the day on Saturday. Saturday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. There is a slight chance of showers and/or thunderstorms late Saturday night.

An upper-level trough will move over central and northcentral Montana late Saturday and going into Sunday. This will bring cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Precipitation also returns this weekend, and we will have chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout next week, starting Sunday.