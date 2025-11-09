Light winds and mostly dry conditions

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEATHER DISCUSSION: An upper-level trough is hanging out over the region. This combined with a cold front will bring seasonal average temperatures and mostly dry weather. Tonight, expect cold low temperatures in the low to mid-20s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.
On Sunday, an upper-level ridge builds in, allowing temperatures to warm up with more mostly dry conditions. Expect high temperatures in the 30s to 50s with mostly sunny skies, and winds around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing into Monday morning.
On Monday the upper-level ridge remains over the region, bringing continued warm and dry weather to the area. Monday afternoon/evening, the upper-level ridge flattens associated with a shortwave. This combined with strong low and mid-level winds will bring a period of gusty winds back to the area with the strongest winds along the Rocky Mountain Front and plains west of I-15 Monday afternoon and evening.

On Tuesday through Thursday, expect continued warm and mostly dry weather along with more shortwaves will bring periods of breezy winds. Thursday evening, an upper-level trough moves towards Montana, likely bringing precipitation and cooler temperatures Thursday evening through Friday.

