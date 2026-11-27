HELENA — One wave of energy arrived for Thanksgiving in Montana and Wyoming, delivering a lot of clouds and plenty of gusty wind, with limited amounts of rain and snow. Advisories and Warnings have been issued for many portions of central and western Montana as well as western Wyoming for strong wind gusts over 65 mph and heavy mountain snow. Please drive carefully through Saturday!

The second disturbance will be close on the heels of the first late Friday and Saturday. It will deliver more strong wind, with better chances for rain, freezing rain and then snow from late Friday through Saturday. The precipitation will not last as long as the wind, and the further south and west you live, the more rain turning to snow you can expect. Highs will be dropping from Friday to Saturday for everyone.

Sunday we can expect a lot of clouds over most of the northern Rockies, but little active weather. A third disturbance will do its best to deliver some rain and snow showers to mainly western Montana on Monday, leaving the eastern half to two-thirds of the state with only isolated showers. A ridge of high pressure will quiet our weather a bit Tuesday and Wednesday with more breezes developing by Thursday.