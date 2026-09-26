KXLH Helena Area Weather: Mild with plenty of clouds on Sunday, but likely dry

HELENA — The cold front which swept over Montana and Wyoming dropped many temperatures between 15 and 25 degrees from Friday to Saturday, and we also had more than our fair share of wind in many areas through Saturday morning. Our weather will quiet down in the short term. We will have increasing clouds with lows ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s across the state.

Another wave of energy will spread more clouds over the northern Rockies on Sunday. Although a few light showers are possible, almost everyone can expect a mild and dry Sunday. A slightly better chance for showers arrives on Monday in far southern Montana and northern Wyoming, but rain amounts will be quite low. Highs Sunday and Monday will be mainly in the 60s for our region.

The storm track will split apart from this coming Tuesday through Thursday over the northern Rockies. Most storms will stay in southern Canada, while a trough of low pressure will move over the Great Basin. That will mean quieter, brighter and warmer weather for us. Another trough will make its way toward us Friday with more clouds, and a few showers will be possible next Saturday.