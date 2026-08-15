KXLH Helena Area Weather: A few thunderstorms possible late on Sunday night

HELENA — After a quiet Saturday morning, rain showers and thunderstorms once again bubbled up over southwestern and south-central Montana, first over the mountains, and then over the lower elevations. Today's round of active weather will last through late evening, and we can expect fewer clouds and quieter weather by Sunday morning. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s.

Our overall weather pattern remains the same in the short term. We have a strong ridge of high pressure to our south, and it's moving monsoon moisture northward toward the northern Rockies. We can expect the best chance for showers and thunderstorms both Sunday and Monday to be over southwestern and south-central Montana, with isolated activity elsewhere. Highs will range from the mid 70s through the 80s.

A trough of low pressure will sag southward from Canada on Tuesday, and that will yield a better chance for more rain showers and thunderstorms over a larger region. Highs will fall below average, but they won't stay there long. The ridge to our south will build further northward, leading to fewer clouds and a warming trend the second half of next week. At this point another trough will try to bring more active weather next Saturday.