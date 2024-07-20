Hazy and hot conditions continue next week

It is going to continue to be hazy for the forseeable future due to smoke from wildfires burning in Montana, the western U.S., and Canada. It is also going to be smoky in some areas over the next few days, and at times the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and may be unhealthy for everyone.

There are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around this evening as a disturbance leaves our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. For tomorrow, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be hot tomorrowas highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around tomorrow afternoon/evening along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to be very hot Monday through Thursday as highs are going to be in the 90s and 100s, with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday being the hottest days. Slightly cooler temperatures are then expected on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as an upper-level trough begins to impact our area. It is also going to be a bit cooler on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s.