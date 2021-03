It's Friday!

We are entering a very warm weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb upper 50s and mid 60s.

Sunny skies will reign through the weekend.

Some unsettled weather moves in for the beginning of the work week with a slight chance of rain/snow Monday and Tuesday.

Helena will have a better chance for some snow showers on Tuesday.

We'll warm back up to the mid-to-upper 50s by next Thursday.