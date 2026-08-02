Finally a brief break from the heat

HELENA — A mostly dry cold front will bring a sharp cooldown Monday to Great Falls, Helena, and surrounding communities before temperatures steadily warm back above normal later this week.

TONIGHT

Gusty winds continue through the evening across north-central Montana as an upper-level trough exits the region. Critical fire weather conditions remain a concern before improving overnight. A mostly dry cold front pushes south through the area, bringing cooler air and only a slight chance of light precipitation. Wildfire smoke will continue to affect air quality in some locations.

MONDAY

A much cooler day settles in across Great Falls, Helena, Cut Bank, Havre, and Lewistown. High temperatures will only reach the mid-60s to lower 70s, well below early August normals. North winds increase again, with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible at times as another disturbance moves through the region. Mountain peaks may fall into the 30s, and a few of the highest elevations could even see brief flurries if light precipitation develops.

TUESDAY

Cool morning temperatures continue, but afternoon readings begin a slow recovery. Breezy northerly winds help push a portion of the wildfire smoke southward, leading to generally improved air quality across much of north-central Montana. Dry conditions remain dominant.

WEDNESDAY

Northwest flow aloft settles over the region while a ridge of high pressure begins building eastward from the Western United States. Temperatures climb closer to seasonal averages under mostly sunny skies. Little to no precipitation is expected.

THURSDAY

The warming trend becomes more pronounced across the Helena Valley, Great Falls area, and surrounding plains. Afternoon temperatures rise into the 80s while dry weather continues. Smoke may still be an occasional concern depending on regional wildfire activity and transport patterns.

FRIDAY

Temperatures return to above-normal levels as high pressure strengthens across the Northern Rockies. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s in many lower-elevation locations. Dry conditions persist, and fire weather concerns may gradually increase as fuels continue to dry.

SATURDAY

Warm and mainly dry weather continues into next weekend. Temperatures remain above average with limited precipitation opportunities across north-central Montana. Periodic smoke intrusions remain possible, but overall the pattern favors continued warm and dry conditions.