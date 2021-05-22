Drier Tomorrow, But Rain Returns on Sunday

Snow is likely tonight, especially before midnight, as an upper-level storm system over Nevada continues to send some moisture into our area. Some of this snow could be moderate to heavy at times, which could cause the visibility to quickly become reduced and the roads to quickly become slick, so be careful if driving. New snow accumulation of a coating to 3 inches is also expected tonight in locations that do see some snow. Now even though most locations will see purely snow tonight, some rain may mix in with this snow in east-Central Montana, and purely rain showers are expected in eastern Montana. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s.

For tomorrow, some isolated snow and rain showers are possible throughout the day, but really a lot of locations are going to be dry. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow, and the temperatures tomorrow are going to be a bit warmer as well as highs are going to be in the 40s.

Valley rain and mountain snow/rain is then likely on Sunday, and there are going to be scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Monday as another storm system passes through our area. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times Sunday morning in the valleys. Total precipitation over these two days is going to be between .5 and 1.25 inches in most locations, and this should help to put a little bit of a dent in our current drought situation.

It is also going to continue to be chilly on Sunday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 40s. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Monday as highs are going to be in the mid 50s. It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 35 and 45 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are then going to have a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures on these four days are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are generally going to be in the 60s. It is also going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 20 and 25 mph.