Cold front swings through MT today

Good morning everyone!

Today is the official last day of winter!

A cold front is swinging through the area today bringing with it limited chances for rain and snow showers.

The best chance to see any rain/snow will be in the mountains and south of Great Falls.

Chances for limited rain and snow will be with us tomorrow morning, but again very limited.

Better accumulations stay south and east of us.

We cool down to the upper 40s and lower 50s for your first day of spring.

Sun and clouds stick around for the time being with winds gusting between 20 to 30 mph.