Chances of rain and a bit warmer

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another below-average, cooler day for North Central Montana. Daily highs reached into the 60’s and 70’s with overnight lows in the 50’s. A little bit of a breeze as well, with 5-15 mph winds and gusts up to 20 mph in some places. The winds will die down a little throughout the night only to inevitably pick back up again on Monday.

Widespread rain today courtesy of tropical storm Hilary will continue spreading northward through Montana during the night. Rain currently falling over Southwest Montana has been sweeping into Central Montana making its way into Northern Montana. Along with the likely rain showers tomorrow, you can expect highs to remain in the 70’s with another round of overnight lows in the 50’s.

Rainfall rates will increase for the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow into Tuesday morning with localized higher terrain amounts with possible limited visibility at times. The precipitation will diminish around Tuesday evening becoming more isolated for Wednesday. Wednesday through Sunday will see a strong upper-level ridge sweeping into the area warming temperatures back up into the 80’s and possibly approaching the 90’s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Cloudy with lows in 50’s and 5-10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 11 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 9 to 18 mph winds with gusts up to 26 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s to 50’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers. Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.