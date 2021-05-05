Beautiful Weather Tomorrow!

High pressure is going to provide us with some awesome weather tomorrow as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and much warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in a lot of locations. However, since it is going to be warm and dry tomorrow, and since there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around, elevated fire weather conditions are expected, so just be aware of that.

Rain showers are then likely on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front works its way through our area. A couple isolated thunderstorms are also possible Friday afternoon and evening with the passage of this cold front. It is also going to be cooler on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the mid 60s, and it is going to be a little breezy on Friday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 20 and 30 mph.

There are then going to be scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around this weekend as a storm system hangs out over our area. It is also possible that some of the valleys could see some snow this weekend, especially Saturday night/Sunday morning. Now it is too far out to determine exact snowfall and rainfall amounts, but several inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains from Friday through Sunday, and a quarter of an inch to an inch of liquid precipitation is possible in the valleys from Friday through Sunday, so this cold front and storm system are going to be bringing some much needed moisture to our area.

The temperatures this weekend are also going to be well below average for this time of year as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 50s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 30 and 40 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Monday and Tuesday of next week as this storm system continues to hang out over our area. Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with just a few isolated rain showers around as this storm system leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 50s; highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 60s; and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s.