Good Wednesday morning!

The next couple of days will be beautiful with sunny skies and less windy conditions.

Temperatures will be on the rise as we continue through the work week.

The average temperature for this time of year is in the lower 40s.

Today, temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 50s for many of us!

A few clouds will start to roll in on Friday with our next best chance of snow to arrive on Monday and Tuesday.