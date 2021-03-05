Around 20 degrees above average today for many

Good Friday morning!!

We have made it to the weekend...almost!

Temperatures today will soar into the upper 50s to mid 60s for many of us with winds only gusting to 20 mph.

We are looking at low humidity levels though so please be careful if you are burning anything due to some fire risks in the areas where we haven't seen snow in a while.

Tomorrow, temperatures will stay above the average for this year, which is in the low 40s, as they climb to the 50s and low 60s.

Limited moisture moves in Saturday night with the best chance to see anything will be in the mountains.

Temperatures will continue to drop back down around the average as we move through the next 7 days.

Some moisture will be with us late Monday night and Tuesday.

I'm not expecting much accumulation of snow.

There is a chance we could see 0.1" of precipitation from some rain/snow on Tuesday.

We'll have a better idea over the weekend of how much of rain/snow to expect.