A Hot Week Ahead

A sweltering heatwave continues to grip the western United States as a strong high pressure ridge is centered near Las Vegas. The ridge expands northeast into Montana over the next couple of days leading to near record heat

High temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid 90s across north central Montana this afternoon. After today, temperatures are forecast to reach near or above 100° through Thursday.

A weak disturbance will knock temperatures into the lower 90s by Friday, before temperatures climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s on Saturday.

This prolonged period of hot and dry weather is likely to lead to increased fire danger as fuels are drying out and humidity is expected to be low. If you’re planning to use a trailer, make sure the chains are not dragging. People and animals will be at great risk for heat-related illnesses, so be sure to limit outdoor time and take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

By Wednesday afternoon, some wildfire smoke will lead to hazy skies. Unfortunately, no significant precipitation is expected in the next week, however a few stray showers and thunderstorms may develop this weekend and early next week.